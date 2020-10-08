1 displaced in West Lubbock apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was displaced after a reported fire at a West Lubbock apartment complex on Thursday.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at The Park Apartments, 5702 50th Street, according to officials.

LFR said crews were in the area when the call came in and they were able to arrive quickly at the apartment complex.

Additional engine and truck crews were able to check the nearby apartments and evacuate tenants, according to officials.

LFR said the fire was extinguished quickly and contained to one unit. However, one occupant was displaced, and the South Plains chapter of the Red Cross was assisting them.

There were no other injuries were reported.

The incident remained under investigation by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.