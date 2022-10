LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of 36th Street on Thursday. LFR said one cat and one dog were lost in the fire. No people were injured, LFR said.

The fire started about 12:30 and by 1:20 p.m., a spokesperson for LFR reported the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire was not yet known, but LFR said it started in the home’s kitchen.