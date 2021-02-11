UPDATE: 1 dead after carbon monoxide poisoning in North Lubbock home, FMO investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead and another was transported to the hospital after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning in a North Lubbock home on Thursday.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the incident in the 3100 block of 3rd Street. Police and EMS also responded.

According to LFR, someone came to the home and found both parents unresponsive. One of the parents was able to wake up and was taken to a hospital.

LFR later confirmed that the other parent was dead, and there were no other updates on the parent taken to the hospital.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, according to LFR.

The residents were using a wall heater unit and also had their gas stove burners lit. LFR said there were high levels of carbon monoxide found inside the home.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

The call initially was reported as a gas leak. After officials responded and learned more information, they determined it was a situation with carbon monoxide.