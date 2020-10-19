1 hospitalized after elderly woman drives into building in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas — One person was transported to Lubbock after Levelland Police said an elderly woman drove her vehicle through a building.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Monday, officials reported that an elderly woman inadvertently drove her vehicle into Levelland Physical Therapy, located in the 400 block of Avenue G, according to police.

Levelland PD said when the vehicle struck the building, it also struck a person inside. The victim was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland and later transferred to a Lubbock hospital. There was no update on the condition of the patient.

According to the Levelland police chief, the driver was treated at the scene and released.