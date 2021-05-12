1 hospitalized after falling into open grave

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was taken to a hospital after officials said he fell into a hole at an East Lubbock Cemetery on Tuesday.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 2011 East 31st Street for an employee who fell into an open grave dug by a backhoe.

LFR said the employee was injured and was unable to climb out of the trench.

Because of the depth and instability of the open grave, the Lubbock Fire Heavy Rescue Team was called to the scene. Firefighters were able to stabilize it in order to safely get the employee out.

Firefighters were able to put protection in place and provide medical treatment to the employee.