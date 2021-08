LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead, police confirmed Monday, after responding to a vehicle running into the building of a Central Lubbock bank.

Officers responded at approximately 10:00 a.m. for reports of the crash at the People’s Bank, 3801 34th Street, according to Lubbock Police.

Police had previously confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that injuries sustained were serious.

Lubbock Police later posted a tweet saying the crash turned fatal. See that post below: