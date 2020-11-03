1 in custody after police chase ends in crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was in custody after a police chase resulted in a crash in South Lubbock Tuesday.

According to police, a call was initiated at 1:52 p.m. after a Ford Ranger was involved in a hit and run crash at 77th Street and Ash Avenue with a black Chevrolet vehicle. Police said the Ford fled the scene.

Police prompted a chase with the crash ending at 92nd Street and Avenue P after the suspect hit a gas main in front of Caprock Clinic at 9202 Avenue P.

Atmos Energy and Lubbock Power and Light also responded to the scene, according to police.

A description of the suspect was not available when this article was published.