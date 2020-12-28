1 injured, 1 arrested after suspect shoots at vehicle in Plainview, city said

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person was injured and another was arrested after police said a suspect shot at a vehicle on Monday in Plainview.

Just after 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of 22nd Street and Portland Street for a report of shots-fired, according to the City of Plainview.

The caller told police that his vehicle was struck by gunfire. He was evaluated by EMS for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was not yet identified by police, was arrested and taken into custody without further incident, according to officials.

The case remained under investigation Monday.

Read the full new release from Plainview Police below:

