LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured following a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in South Lubbock.

Officers heard shots fired just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday outside the Long John Silver’s on 50th Street, according to police.

Authorities said one person was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

No arrests had been made at this time.

