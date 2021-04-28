1 injured in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered nonserious injuries after a report of shots fired in Central Lubbock Tuesday night, according to Lubbock Police.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of 57th Street for the shots-fired call, according to police.

At this time, the shooting victim, Ruben Castillo, was trying to stop an assault. During that process, a man drew a firearm and Castillo was shot, according to police.

Police did not have any updates on a possible suspect by Wednesday, and the case remained under investigation.