1 injured in Central Lubbock shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered nonserious injuries after a report of shots fired in Central Lubbock Tuesday night, according to Lubbock Police.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of 57th Street for the shots-fired call, according to police.

At this time, the shooting victim, Ruben Castillo, was trying to stop an assault. During that process, a man drew a firearm and Castillo was shot, according to police.

Police did not have any updates on a possible suspect by Wednesday, and the case remained under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar