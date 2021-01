LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered injuries from a gunshot wound after Lubbock Police responded to a shots-fired call in Central Lubbock Wednesday.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., officers and EMS responded to the 2400 block of 24th Street, according to police.

The gunshot victim was transported to Covenant Medical Center by EMS.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, and a photojournalist was headed to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story.