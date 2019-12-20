1 injured in Depot District shooting, suspect at large

LUBBOCK, Texas– One man was hospitalized after police said an altercation led to a shooting in Downtown Lubbock Friday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m, Vincent Hurtado Clemente, 21, was at Black Sheep, 1711 Texas Ave., and got into a physical altercation with an unknown suspect in the alley of the location, according to Lubbock Police.

The suspect shot Clemente during the altercation and then ran away headed eastbound. Clemente ran through the business of Black Sheep to the front parking lot where he got into a private vehicle and was taken to University Medical Center, said police.

The suspect was not located, and there were not any details on a possible description Friday.

Clemente suffered non-life threatening injuries, said police.

The case remained under investigation Friday.