LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said one person was injured and two dogs died in a house fire in the 6400 block of 38th Street Tuesday afternoon.

“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire,” LFR said. “One injured civilian was transported to a local hospital.”

LFR said firefighters attempted CPR on the dogs but could not get them back.

“Fire marshals are investigating the cause,” LFR also said. The time of the fire was 12:46 p.m.

The fire was an accidental cooking fire, LFR said.