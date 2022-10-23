PLAINVIEW, Texas — Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road. Officials said one person was shot multiple times.

According to an emailed statement Saturday night, “The injured person was reportedly taken directly to Lubbock and is in unknown condition at this time.”

One person was detained, the city said.

“More details will be released at a later time,” the city also said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.