1 injured in rollover crash north of Lubbock Saturday morning

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover just north of Lubbock Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:55 a.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1264 and County Road 5800.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the male driver was ejected in the rollover and suffered moderate injuries.

He was transported from the scene by ambulance to a Lubbock hospital.

DPS said the vehicle was northbound on FM 1264 and went it went off the edge of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to roll and come to rest in an adjacent field.