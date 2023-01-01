LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that left one person injured early New Year’s Day (Sunday).

The incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were called to The Office Grill and Sports Bar for an altercation and reports of shots fired.

Police said an individual was located with moderate injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates as they become available.





