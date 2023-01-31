LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released an update on a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning near Idalou.

The crash occurred just before 9:10 a.m. less than one-half mile east of Idalou at U.S. Highway 62/82 and Farm-to-Market Road 400.

According to a crash summary provided by DPS to EverythingLubbock.com, the crash involved a utility van and passenger car.

DPS said the utility van failed to yield the right of way on northbound FM 400 and pulled out into the path of the passenger car that was westbound on US 62/82.

The driver and passenger in the car were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The driver, identified by DPS as Hannah Nicole Hernandez, 20, of Floydada, later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC.

The passenger, a 7-month-old female, was evaluated for possible injuries.

The driver of the utility van was not injured.