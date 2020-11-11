1 killed, 1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Ector Co.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Ector County on November 7.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at State Loop 338 in Odessa, DPS said.

A Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on SL 338, while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound on SL 338.

The Dodge crossed the center stripes and entered the southbound lane, striking the Toyota head-on, according to officials.

The driver of the Dodge, Justin Galindo, 20 of Odessa, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner. It was not immediately clear if Galindo was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, William R. Fernstaedt, 54 of Andrews, was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa for serious injuries, DPS said. Fernstaedt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.