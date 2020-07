LUBBOCK, Texas — At around 10:49 p.m. Sunday night, Lubbock Police Department responded to 130th Street and Slide Road to reports of a car crash, according to LPD.

LPD said three people and four dogs were involved in a two car crash.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and two people were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to EMS.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.