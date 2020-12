LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a domestic violence incident overnight.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lubbock Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 5300 block of 11th Street (Summerset Square Apartments), LPD said.

LPD said a woman shot and killed her boyfriend after a suspected domestic violence dispute.

LPD said the woman said she did not mean to kill her boyfriend.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.