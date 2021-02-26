1 Lady Chaps make history, reaching 88 consecutive home wins

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday night the #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps made NCAA Division II history, becoming the first program to win 88 consecutive home games. The previous record was held by Nebraska-Kearney who had won 87 games spanning from January 31, 1995- November 24, 2001.

The Lady Chaps were able to beat the record thanks to a 68-42 victory over #16 West Texas A&M. LCU outscored the Lady Buffs in every quarter, with four players recording double digits.

Senior guard Allie Schulte led the team with 21 points followed by Madelyn Turner with 14.

LCU improves to 14-0, 12-0 in conference and will close out the regular season on Saturday against West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas.