LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person injured on the northeast side of the city.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of East Bates Street.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the victim suffered moderate injuries in the shooting.

Police could not confirm if victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

LPD also could not provide any information on a possible suspect in the case.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.