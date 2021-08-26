1 more COVID death, 247 new cases in Lubbock on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and Lubbock County suffered one more COVID death and 247 new cases as reported by Thursday.

That brings the total for the city and county combined to 762 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The total cases rose to 55,569 and the number of recovered persons was 51,116.

The COVID hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area B (which is Lubbock and the surrounding area) was 20.22 percent. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, TSA-B had 12 available ICU beds in the various local hospitals with 282 lab-confirmed COVID hospitalized patients.