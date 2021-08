LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock and Lubbock County reported one new COVID death on Tuesday, bringing the total to 760 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The Lubbock Health Department, reporting for both the city and the county, reported 301 new cases for a total of 55,006.

As of Tuesday, there were 3,383 active cases – similar to the numbers in mid-January. Also as of Tuesday, 50,863 people recovered from COVID.