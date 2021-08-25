1 new death, 317 new COVID cases reported Wednesday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Health Department reported one new death Wednesday and 317 new cases of COVID-19 in the city and county combined.

The total number of deaths for Lubbock and the county together was 761 since the start of the pandemic. There were 3,594 active cases and 50,964 recovered persons as of Wednesday.

As of Monday, University Medical Center reported that 94 percent of its hospitalized COVID patients were unvaccinated.

The COVID hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area B (TSA-B), which includes Lubbock, was 18.13 percent according to the most recent numbers available from the State of Texas.