1 person and K-9 officer shot in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

WATCH REPLAY: Lubbock Police press conference on officer-involved shooting

LPD and a suspect engaged in a pursuit that ended at 42nd street and Avenue N where the suspect shot a K-9 officer. One of the police officer’s returned fire, striking the suspect, LPD said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LPD.

Police later provided an update to say the suspect who was arrested is 14 years old.

Both the K-9 officer and the suspect are expected to be okay and no other officers were injured according to LPD.

Right now police are looking for three more individuals.

The story is still developing and will be updated as more information is received.