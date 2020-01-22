1 person arrested after reports of stolen vehicle prompts police chase in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– At least one person was taken into custody after reports of a stolen vehicle prompted a police chase near Laura Bush Middle School Wednesday.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Lubbock Police spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of 114th Street and chased the vehicle to 122nd Street and Kenosha Avenue.

Three campuses with Lubbock-Cooper ISD were put on an alert. However, at no time was there any threat to students or staff, said LCISD spokeswoman Sadie Aldersin. She said it was mainly a safety precaution.

That alert has now been lifted.

