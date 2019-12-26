1 person arrested in Lubbock SWAT standoff, 1 suspect at large

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person remained in jail Thursday and another suspect remained at large after a SWAT standoff with police at a South Lubbock hotel on Wednesday.

An employee at Howard Johnson’s Hotel, 5108 Interstate 27, told a Lubbock Police officer, that a hotel room that was supposed to be vacated by 11:00 a.m., smelled of marijuana, according to a police report.

The employee told police that they saw a black rifle on the bed in the room, as well as illegal narcotics throughout the entire room, the report states.

Once backup units arrived at the hotel, three people were seen leaving the room. One of the people who were detained for questioning by police said that their cousin was still in the room, according to the report.

Before pursuing the unknown suspect in the hotel room, officers arrested two people. The first one, Bryan Garcia, 18, was arrested for having a rifle on him, the report states. Then, an officer searched a backpack Garcia had on him, which had a bag of marijuana and Xanax.

Police also seized individual bags, pieces of plastic used to package, a scale for measurements and gloves to handle the drugs and cash, the report states.

The other person arrested, Faith Garza, was arrested on two unrelated warrants, according to the report.

After Garcia and Garza were arrested, SWAT arrived at the hotel and made entry into the hotel room and found the room empty.

Garcia remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Garza was not listed in the jail as of Thursday, and the other suspect remained at large.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday.