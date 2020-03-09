1 person seriously injured in Plainview crash, airlifted to Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Plainview on Sunday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Plainview Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5th Street and Nassau Avenue, according to a police report.

The vehicle at fault was leaving the private drive at 1505 W. 5th St., while the second vehicle was eastbound in the 1500 block of W. 5th Street, the report states.

The vehicle at fault failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the second vehicle.

The woman driver at fault, who was not yet identified by Monday, was taken to the Covenant emergency room for incapacitating injuries and was flown to Lubbock.

She was listed in stable condition by Monday, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.