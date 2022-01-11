1 dead in shooting at Breakfast House restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to a shooting near South Loop and University Avenue just after noon Tuesday.

Near South Loop and University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Officers placed crime scene tape outside the Breakfast House restaurant. Initially, police confirmed one person suffered serious injuries. Later, police provided an update.

“The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is responding to a shots fired call at 7006 University Avenue. One person is deceased,” police said.

A LPD Lieutenant was on the scene and spoke to a photojournalist.

We will continue to provide updates when possible.