LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was seriously injured during an overnight crash that occurred early Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD responded to a call near 4th Street and Inler Avenue at 2:32 a.m. on Thursday for a “collision with injuries.”

When officers arrived, one person had suffered serious injuries and two had moderate injuries, said LPD. Another person involved had minor injuries.

According to LPD, all people involved were transported to University Medical Center.

