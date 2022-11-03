LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said six people were left with moderate injuries and one with serious injuries after a crash involving an armored bank vehicle at Buddy Holly Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway, around 9:06 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Initially LPD believed the injuries of six of the seven people to be serious, but gave an update later that only one was serious. All seven people were transported to hospitals in Lubbock.

Rollover at Buddy Holly Ave. and MSF. Image: Nexstar/Staff

LPD said the whole intersection was blocked off. We are working to get more details.