[Lubbock Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on 4th Street and Slide Road Thursday night./Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered serious injuries at a North Lubbock intersection Thursday night, Lubbock Police said Friday.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., officers responded to 5204 4th Street for reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Rocky Cooper, 44, with serious injuries.

Cooper was taken to University Medical Center.

Police did not have any updates on a possible suspect or vehicle description Friday.