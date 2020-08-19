1 seriously injured, another suffers minor injuries after crash in South Lubbock

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 8:30 a.m. in the intersection of 130th Street and Upland Avenue.

A Subaru Crosstrek, driven by 44-year-old Emilie Worley, was traveling southbound on Upland Avenue, entered the intersection and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by 35-year-old Miguel Baraibar.

Worley was transported to UMC with serious injuries. Baraibar suffered minor injuries.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

(This is a news release from LPD)