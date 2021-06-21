1 seriously injured, flown to Lubbock after motorcyclist intentionally struck by vehicle in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person was seriously injured after being chased down and intentionally struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Plainview, according to The Plainview Herald.

At approximately midnight Saturday, the driver of a white Ford Sedan chased down a Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the Plainview Police Department. Police said the Sedan fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was flown to Lubbock by Aerocare to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to the Herald.

Although police said the driver of the Ford was identified by Monday, their identity was not released.

Furthermore, charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were being considered, no arrests were made.

The case remained under investigation Monday.