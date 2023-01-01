LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early New Year’s Day (Sunday).

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Avenue Q.

One person was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance with serious injures, LPD said.

According to an LBKAlert notification, Avenue Q was closed for a time between 24th Street and 28th Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates as they become available.