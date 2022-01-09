1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash late Saturday, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a one-vehicle crash late Saturday evening that left one person seriously injured.

According to an LPD social media post, the crash occurred just after 11:00 p.m. in the 4400 block of 34th Street.

The crash victim was transported to University Medical Center, police said.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 4400 block of 34th Street at 11:04 p.m. One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) January 9, 2022

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

EverythingLubbock.com will provide additional updates as new information is released by the Lubbock Police Department.