1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash late Saturday, LPD says

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff & Chris Whited | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a one-vehicle crash late Saturday evening that left one person seriously injured.

According to an LPD social media post, the crash occurred just after 11:00 p.m. in the 4400 block of 34th Street.

The crash victim was transported to University Medical Center, police said.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

EverythingLubbock.com will provide additional updates as new information is released by the Lubbock Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar