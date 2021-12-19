1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash late Saturday, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash late Saturday evening in Central Lubbock.

The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

LPD said one person was seriously injured and transported by ambulance to University Medial Center.

Traffic was diverted around the crash scene overnight, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released by police.