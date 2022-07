LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a motorcycle crash resulted in serious injuries early Sunday morning. Officers were called after 2:00 a.m. to the area of 50th Street and Avenue D.

A motorcycle collided with another vehicle, police said.

“The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries,” police said.

East and west traffic was blocked, and the Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene.