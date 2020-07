LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue to reports of a car on fire, according to scanner traffic.

An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist at the scene said it appeared a car had hit a pole, and electrical wires were exposed.

One person did suffer critical injuries, according to LPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more detailed information when more information is received.