1 seriously injured in train-vehicle crash in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person suffered serious injuries after the City of Plainview confirmed a train-vehicle crash Friday.

Read the full news release from the city below:

(NEWS RELEASE) PLAINVIEW, Texas– At approximately 2:19 p.m. the City of Plainview Fire/EMS and Police Departments were dispatched to the train intersection near South Date and Oak Streets (600 block of South Date) for a train versus vehicle collision. Upon arrival, Fire and EMS personnel found a half-ton black Chevrolet pick-up with extensive damage located just East of Date Street. The train was stopped blocking traffic across Date Street. Crews were able to extricate the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle. The driver was transported by EMS to Covenant Hospital Plainview with serious injuries. No other injuries are reported. City of Plainview Fire Department turned control of the scene over to Plainview Police Department, TXDPS, and BNSF Railroad personnel, who are still investigating the incident.