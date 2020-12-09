1 shot after attempted break-in at North Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was shot after a police report said a suspect attempted to break into a North Lubbock apartment complex and then fired shots directly at the apartment early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to a report of shots fired at The Holly Apartments, 3710 Erskine Street.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with one of four victims, claiming he was shot in the foot, according to the report.

Shortly after, the officer questioned the first victim, who claimed this was a chain of events resulting from domestic problems with her ex-boyfriend, who was the suspect in this case, according to the report.

The suspect, according to the report, had been texting the woman throughout the day.

The messages said the woman was not safe in Clovis, New Mexico, and that “he always has the last laugh.”

In addition to the domestic issues, the woman told police the suspect had hit her previously, according to the report.

The woman said she believed the suspect had a key to her apartment and had been in there previously. However, she said the suspect never lived with her, so she was unsure how he would have gotten the key.

Furthermore, the woman told police she spoke with the complex management and her locks changed.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., all four victims were inside the apartment when she heard the suspect at the front door messing with the lock and attempting to get into the apartment, according to police.

The woman said she and two of the other victims walked into the southwest bedroom, while the last victim remained in the living room on the couch.

According to the report, the victims heard “loud bang sounds,” when the last victim attempted to get up and run to the bedroom.

The victim shot in the foot was transported to University Medical Center.

Police did not have any updates on the suspect by Wednesday.