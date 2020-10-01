1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in South Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK CO., Texas– One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock County Thursday morning.

Just before 9:00 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at the intersection of FM 1585 and Highway 62/82, DPS said.

A passenger car was stopped on FM 1585 and failed to yield the right-of-way to an SUV on 62/82. The car pulled out to turn onto 62/82 and collided with the SUV, DPS said.

A passenger in the SUV was transported to Covenant Medical Center for minor injuries. It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the crash.

