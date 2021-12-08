1 year later: Covenant Health still working to improve staff shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas – A year ago, the CEO of Covenant Medical Center, Chris Lancaster, discussed a staffing shortage that showed no signs of improvement. On Wednesday, Lancaster explained that numbers continue to fluctuate.

“We still have many of the same challenges that we had a year ago, unfortunately,” Lancaster told KLBK News.

Covenant said its job openings are up 5 to 15 percent compared with pre-pandemic numbers.

“We’ve been able to do some things like you’ve seen other hospitals do, which is your typical recruitment efforts–referral bonuses, sign-on bonuses–things like that,” he said, adding, “At the end of the day, though, those aren’t sustainable, and that’s not what keeps folks around.”

What keeps folks around, Lancaster said, is the culture.

“Folks get into this [field] to make a difference in other people’s lives,” he commented. “That’s what’s special about health care. You’re doing this for the community, truly.”

Covenant called its institution “a ministry of healing.”

” … If that appeals to you, which I know to many folks, that does, this is the place for you,” Lancaster said.

Covenant said it needs people with varying degrees of educational experience, especially in entry-level positions, including non-licensed workers and those with no clinical background.

“It is a great time to get into health care,” he stated.

To learn more about job opportunities with Covenant Health, visit its website.