10 arrested for solicitation of minor in Lubbock over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — At least 10 men were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center over the weekend for a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

All but one was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Alex Steele, according to jail records, was booked by the Lubbock Police Department.

DPS confirmed for EverythingLubock.com that there was a sting operation over the weekend. Other details were not yet available, but we hope to get an update soon. Please check back.

Jail records said those arrested were:

Demetrio Gonzales, 59, of Lubbock

Joe Ortiz, 52, of Lubbock

Roger Thomas Sisson, 37, of Lubbock

Jacob Joseph Durisseau, 20, of Lubbock

Joey Richard Ellison, 50, of Lubbock

Shashwat Baral, 22, of Lubbock

Logan Tyler Roundtree, 25, of Lubbock

Christian Graham, 25, of Lubbock

Jesse Mendoza, 29, of Lubbock

Alex Steele, 21, of Lubbock

For each one, bond was set at $25,000 and most of them remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Sunday evening.