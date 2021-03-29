10 arrested for solicitation of minor in Lubbock over the weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — At least 10 men were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center over the weekend for a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

All but one was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Alex Steele, according to jail records, was booked by the Lubbock Police Department.

DPS confirmed for EverythingLubock.com that there was a sting operation over the weekend. Other details were not yet available, but we hope to get an update soon. Please check back.

Jail records said those arrested were:

  • Demetrio Gonzales, 59, of Lubbock
  • Joe Ortiz, 52, of Lubbock
  • Roger Thomas Sisson, 37, of Lubbock
  • Jacob Joseph Durisseau, 20, of Lubbock
  • Joey Richard Ellison, 50, of Lubbock
  • Shashwat Baral, 22, of Lubbock
  • Logan Tyler Roundtree, 25, of Lubbock
  • Christian Graham, 25, of Lubbock
  • Jesse Mendoza, 29, of Lubbock
  • Alex Steele, 21, of Lubbock

For each one, bond was set at $25,000 and most of them remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Sunday evening.

  • Image of Demetrio Gonzales from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Joe Ortiz from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Roger Thomas Sisson from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Jacob Joseph Durisseau from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Joey Richard Ellison from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Shashwat Baral from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Logan Tyler Roundtree from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Christian Graham from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Jesse Mendoza from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center
  • Image of Alex Steele from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar