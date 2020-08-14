10 homes and several cars destroyed during fire in East Lubbock county

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County Sheriff department said it was a grass fire that spread and destroyed approximately 10 homes in East Lubbock on Thursday at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Several cars and debris were also damaged in the fire. Neighbors said they saw fire in one home and quickly urged residents to get out. They said there were also small explosions as the fire spread from house to house.

“I had to rush over here to see what was going on and it turns out that three of my family’s houses and others were burned down,” said witness Amarnte Lucero. “I was scared for my aunt, for my family, I was just hoping that everybody including my family had gotten out of the house.”

Fire fighters from Lubbock, Idalou, Roosevelt and Buffalo Springs departments promptly arrived on the scene and started to control the fire. The fire was located at East Fire Place and Olive, which is just outside of the city limits.

However, that is one reason it took the fire fighters more time to put out the flames because there is a lack of hydrants in the area.

“We have a water supply problem over here just because being outside the county, there’s not that many fire hydrants over here,” said Phillip Grandon, Lieutenant of Lubbock Fire Rescue. “The city limits aren’t that far away and there are good hydrants but they’re just a little far away. Can’t really stretch enough hose to get over here so we have to have a water tank and they bring the water to the fire truck.”

With the triple digit temperatures and dry weather, Lubbock Fire and Rescue’s rehab unit also responded to help firefighters cool off in between work cycles. Everyone was grateful that there were no injuries.

“So far so good, nobody’s injured that I know of and I feel pretty confident right now everything can be rebuilt,” said Lucero.



