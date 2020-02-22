10 hotels, 3 restaurants in Texas added to AAA’s Four Diamond list

COPPELL, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from AAA Texas:

With the addition of ten hotels and three restaurants, AAA Texas has unveiled the 2020 Four Diamond list, comprising of only 1,718 hotels and 682 restaurants. This elite group represents four percent of the nearly 60,000 AAA Diamond establishments across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Texas has the third highest number of Four Diamond Hotels in the country at 109 behind California and Florida. Houston has the third greatest number of Four Diamond Hotels at 28 behind New York and Chicago. As far as restaurants go, Texas has the fourth greatest number of Four Diamond rated establishments in America behind California, New York, and Florida.

New Four Diamond Texas Hotels

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa – Austin

The LINE Hotel Austin – Austin

Texas A & M Hotel and Conference Center – College Station

Stanton House – El Paso

Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center – Houston

Hilton Houston Post Oak by The Galleria – Houston

InterContinental Houston – Medical Center – Houston

Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park – Plano

Renaissance Dallas-Richardson Hotel – Richardson

Houston CityPlace Marriott at Springwoods Village – Spring

New Four Diamond Texas Restaurants

Emmer & Rye – Austin

Bullion – Dallas

Taft Diaz – El Paso

AAA has also added six hotels and five restaurants, nationally, to its elite Five Diamond List, comprising just 119 hotels and 67 restaurants. This exclusive group represents less than 1% of the nearly 60,000 AAA Diamond establishments across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

“AAA Five Diamond hotels and restaurants represent the best of AAA’s transformed Diamond Program,” said Stacey Barber, executive director, AAA Travel Information & Content. “These hotels and restaurants consistently exceed expectations by providing their guests highly personalized, memorable experiences. They truly represent the upper echelon of the hospitality industry.”

Hotels

Five Diamond hotels, which include just 0.4% of the nearly 27,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, are noted for world-class luxury, amenities and indulgence for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Restaurants

Five Diamond restaurants, just 0.2% of more than 30,000 AAA Diamond restaurant listings, feature leading-edge cuisine, ingredients and preparation with extraordinary service and surroundings.

Ha’ (Playa del Carmen, Mexico) – Guests will discover themselves surrounded by flowing water as they enter the dining room. The ever-changing, contemporary, seven-course tasting menu reflects a variety of regional influences, paired with fine Mexican wines. (New listing)

– Guests will discover themselves surrounded by flowing water as they enter the dining room. The ever-changing, contemporary, seven-course tasting menu reflects a variety of regional influences, paired with fine Mexican wines. (New listing) Le Baccara (Gatineau, Canada) – Nestled atop Casino du Lac-Leamy, this adults-only dining room has a bank of oversize windows, which afford views of the Ottawa skyline. Custom table settings, fine crystal stemware, an impressive art collection and distinctive service make this a favorite place for special occasions. (Upgraded from Four Diamonds)

– Nestled atop Casino du Lac-Leamy, this adults-only dining room has a bank of oversize windows, which afford views of the Ottawa skyline. Custom table settings, fine crystal stemware, an impressive art collection and distinctive service make this a favorite place for special occasions. (Upgraded from Four Diamonds) Providence (Los Angeles, CA) – Prepare for a thrilling culinary adventure, and, for an optimum experience, select the multicourse chef’s tasting menu. It changes seasonally, but count on unusual and exotic choices like local Santa Barbara sea urchin, Pacific geoduck (a large saltwater clam native to the West Coast) and Australian spanner crab. (New listing)

– Prepare for a thrilling culinary adventure, and, for an optimum experience, select the multicourse chef’s tasting menu. It changes seasonally, but count on unusual and exotic choices like local Santa Barbara sea urchin, Pacific geoduck (a large saltwater clam native to the West Coast) and Australian spanner crab. (New listing) SingleThread Farm – Restaurant – Inn (Healdsburg, CA) – Enjoy an amazing 11-course dinner that is expertly served using ingredients from the chef/owner’s nearby farm and artisan items from around the world. Dishes may include Santa Barbara abalone, smoked trout and braised lamb, each artfully presented. (New listing)

– Enjoy an amazing 11-course dinner that is expertly served using ingredients from the chef/owner’s nearby farm and artisan items from around the world. Dishes may include Santa Barbara abalone, smoked trout and braised lamb, each artfully presented. (New listing) Smyth (Chicago, IL) – This remarkable restaurant partners with an Illinois farm to supply its creative kitchen with fresh products. Choose between three prix-fixe menus, each offered with a variety of wine pairings. Every dish emerges as a work of art in both its appearance and amazing flavor. (New listing)

To earn the coveted AAA Five Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and, finally, review by a panel of experts as an additional step to ensure credibility. All AAA Diamond Program hotels and restaurants are re-evaluated annually to ensure they provide the best experience for travelers and diners.

AAA Four Diamond hotels and restaurants, which represent just 4.2% of the total, are also an exclusive group. They must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail. This year, there are 1,718 Four Diamond hotels and 682 Four Diamond restaurants, including 125 new hotels and 62 new restaurants.

To see the complete lists of 2020 AAA Four and Five Diamond hotels and restaurants, visit AAA.com/DiamondAwards. To see which cities and states have the most award winners, see AAA Four Diamond and Five Diamond facts.

In January, AAA unveiled a contemporized version of its highly acclaimed AAA Diamond Program, modernized to meet the needs of today’s travelers. A new Diamond designation reflecting AAA’s professional inspector reviews using updated guidelines sets the program apart from services that rely on unverified hotel and restaurant ratings. For more information, visit AAA.com/Diamonds.

About AAA

AAA provides more than 60 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of 34 motor clubs and nearly 1,000 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas.

(News release from AAA Texas)