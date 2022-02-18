LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com received 903 pages of emails as part of a January 7 open records request. The emails were related to the integrated criminal justice computer system at Lubbock County, which critics claim is still not working properly.

The county judge said it is working but admitted there are problems.

“Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today [November 6, 2018] that it has signed an agreement valued at approximately $10 million with Lubbock County,” Tyler Technologies said in a written statement. It was lauded as “best-in-class software solutions.”

At the time, Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler said, “With this agreement, Lubbock County will be one of the most comprehensive users of Tyler products in the nation.”

New system online in August

But when it came online in the first week of August 2021, the criticism was, and remains, harsh.

“… About 25% of the time it works, and I can find what I’m looking for,” one attorney wrote in October.

Another attorney, also in October wrote to the county, “This inability to check pleadings, reports, orders, status, etc., does make it near impossible to do our jobs, or at least do them efficiently and properly.”

Yet another attorney wrote, “This issue is not only unacceptable, but is honestly an embarrassment.”

“I never could have dreamed of the nightmare that has unfolded over the past few months,” he said.

The emails describe a circumstance in which attorneys cannot find and cannot adequately keep track of cases. For a time, attorneys were not even able to track if their clients were in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Attorneys speaking this week by phone with EverythingLubbock.com said some problems have been alleviated. For example, there is a jail list which is updated twice daily. But many other problems remain.

Even officials have problems

In August, an investigator with the District Attorney’s office wrote that Lubbock Police could not access the new system.

“Their property room checks 200 to 300 cases per day on the over 1 million pieces of evidence that they currently have under their roof. They use this access to move a steady stream of closed cases to the destruction bins,” the email said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD to see if the situation was better.

“In the past,” LPD said Friday, “the Lubbock Police Department used Lubbock County’s computer systems to conduct research into the status of cases and the evidence associated with those cases in order to determine when evidence may be destroyed in accordance with state laws.”

LPD also said, “Currently, the department uses a variety of methods to conduct this research; however, that does not include the county’s systems.”

In January, a Justice of the Peace (JP) told EverythingLubbock.com he could not provide a copy of an arrest warrant because the JPs did not have access to their own records on the computer system. It was not the first time officials said they were unable to access their own records.

State law requires certain records to be open to the public, and after EverythingLubbock.com complained that Lubbock County was breaking the law, JPs were then provided a “workaround” to access cases in the event of a media request.

However, at present, EverythingLubbock.com has no online access as it did when Ki Corp was the county’s criminal justice computer provider.

Reaching out to Tyler Technologies

In response to questions raised by EverythingLubbock.com in November, Tyler Technologies claimed, “Throughout this project, Tyler’s case management software has functioned as designed.”

On Friday, Tyler provided an updated statement.

“We have confirmed that Tyler’s case management software is continuing to function as designed and according to the processes, procedures, and workflows determined by Lubbock County during the implementation,” Tyler said. “As you know, learning to navigate a new software system can take time for some users.”

December 13 county commissioner’s meeting

On December 13, Lubbock Commissioners Jason Corley and Chad Seay supported a provision to put the county’s IT department under all the Commissioner’s Court, not just the judge alone.

In the December meeting, Commissioner Gilbert Flores asked, “Who heads the IT Department as far as this court is concerned?”

“I do,” Parrish responded.

“I think it’s undue burden on you, judge,” Commissioner Corley said. “I believe we should all share in that burden.”

“It hasn’t been an undue burden,” Parrish said in the public meeting. “Thank you, commissioner.”

During the meeting, Parrish said his only issue was the timing. He said changing the county’s organizational chart should be done in the yearly budgeting process. On a 3 – 2 vote (with Parrish voting among the three), the measure was tabled until July.

Reaching out to Judge Parrish

On Friday afternoon, Parrish responded to a request for a phone interview.

Parrish said the IT department was put under the county judge before he was elected. He inherited that system.

“I don’t head the IT department,” Parrish said. But he said he is the elected official who takes the lead on the IT department.

“I believe some of these issues, especially the public portal, those issues are not fundamental to Tyler,” said Parrish. “It works. It’s works really well.”

Parrish admitted, yes, there are still problems. But he feels strongly that not only is the software saving local taxpayers money, it will also work much better than the old Ki Corp system once it is fully implemented. He thought it would be three or four months.

In September, news broke that the new system allowed highly-private, sometimes-confidential information to be available to the public. A portion of the system was shut down. In some cases, information was supposed to be expunged (a fancy way of saying deleted or destroyed). It wasn’t.

Parrish made specific reference to that event in his explanations.

“We found out there were some cases that were supposed to be expunged or not disclosed,” Parrish said. “In the old software they were not expunged but hidden. They were supposed to be completely deleted, not just hidden.”

But the portal (the thing that looks up cases) remained down as of Friday, not just for old cases from Ki Corp, but also for brand new cases filed since August.

“We found the problem was much deeper than we thought,” Parrish said.

“At first we didn’t know what the problem was,” Parrish said. “In investigating, it’s gotten a lot better. There’s now a workaround to facilitate those search requests.”

“In general, this conversion has gone rather smoothly,” Parrish said. “I’ve been very pleased with the work that has been done. We were told this could take a year to get fully implemented.”

“We are already seeing some savings,” Parrish said. “It’s the Cadillac of software.”

Judge Parrish estimated that the cost so far has been between $10 million and $12 million, but he said it’s still less money than what would have been spent by staying on Ki Corp.

As for the concerns raised by the attorneys in the emails, Parrish said, “All I can do is ask that they be patient.”