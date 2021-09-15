10 new job openings at the Lubbock Health Department

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Health Department has added 10 new employment positions within their department.

Katherine Wells said they received a $1.5 million federal grant for public health expansion.

“If I can just show people the amount of hours that staff have put in after-hours and on weekends and time away from their families to respond to COVID,” said Wells, ” In the future there’s lots of public health needs and things we want to address in the future, even after COVID.”

Wells said the positions include one epidemiologist, a nurse practitioner and some nonmedical positions.

CLICK HERE for job openings

“One of them is going to be building our surveillance department so we have more people that are able to do disease investigations assistance to our hospitals,” said Wells.” [Some] are going to work with our immunization efforts so they’ll be working on how do we improve our COVID vaccination rates … [and] look at how can we improve our vaccination rates for all adults or our children,” said Wells.

Wells said they hired 12 new employees last year and with the continuing expansion, she’s excited about their future location over on 50th street and Avenue U.

“It’s going to be a lot of space to allow for innovation, [and] a welcoming space for the community to come, said Wells, “It’s going to be two years before we move into that building.”

Lauren Mitchell said she was just hired in July as a community coalition coordinator and will be helping fight substance abuse among adolescents and said the future building will be able to provide room for new employees and space for youth.

“It’s small in here, we are growing just so rapidly, we just keep on boarding people because we need them,” said Mitchell. “I’m really excited about the new building, we are going to have a youth development center … a place for youth to be safe to be happy to be healthy to meet other people to have communities around them.”