LUBBOCK, Texas — Ten Open Door Housing recipients received new E-bikes on Wednesday afternoon, thanks to two Texas Tech students, the nonprofit told EverythingLubbock.com.

Savannah Ivey, Texas Tech Senior and Inaugural Class Member of the Civic Leadership Academy through Davis College, oversaw the project with a fellow classmate.

“It’s a long process- putting all of the parts together and working with a lot of different people; getting a lot of yeses and no’s and refining it down,” Ivey detailed. “So, it’s really nice to finally see it all come together; from ‘oh, maybe we’ll do that’ to like, ‘it’s actually happening.’”

Dennis Ray Howard received one of the bikes.

“I was kind of in shock,” he started. “It was kind of an answered prayer, cuz I worked at the same job for about eight years, and riding that bike gets me there easier with less strain on my ankle. It’ll help out a lot. I couldn’t think of anything better for right now until I get back on my feet again.”

Once the students found the funding, project leaders had to figure out how to distribute the bikes.

“It’s definitely a challenge to figure out who was gonna receive these bikes, but we prioritize people who have jobs; people who are really demonstrating a need for the transportation assistance,” said Chad Wheeler, CEO at Open Door Housing.

He said the bikes will help recipients get to work, appointments, and take care of everyday business.

“A lot of us know that transportation is a challenge in Lubbock. Things are spread out. You don’t have a vehicle? It’s really hard to take care of business, and so this is gonna be a huge help to people in our housing program,” Wheeler shared.